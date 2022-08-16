Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Increases By 5.6%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
India Globalization Capital Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.60. India Globalization Capital has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 3,009.96%.
Institutional Trading of India Globalization Capital
India Globalization Capital Company Profile
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on India Globalization Capital (IGC)
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.