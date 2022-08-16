Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Increases By 5.6%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

India Globalization Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.60. India Globalization Capital has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 3,009.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

