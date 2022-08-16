Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Decreases By 9.8%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of IMO opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $57.89.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also
