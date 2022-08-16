Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Decreases By 9.8%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

