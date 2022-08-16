Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Declines By 15.0%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth $65,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 265.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 33.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in I-Mab by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. 291,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

