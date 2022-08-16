Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Grows By 11.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $553.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 55.37% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

