Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declines By 18.8%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

Hengan International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.4995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

