Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Decreases By 13.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GWLLY stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

