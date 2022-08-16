Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Expands By 7.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,943.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of GEAGF remained flat at $36.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 574. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

