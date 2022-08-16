Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Drops By 10.6%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF remained flat at $13.85 on Monday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

