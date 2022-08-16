Short Interest in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expands By 11.8%

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

FirstCash stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.75. 157,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

