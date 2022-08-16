Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Increases By 12.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 371.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 478,173 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

