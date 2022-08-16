Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Drops By 8.3%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATP opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATP. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 320,350 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

