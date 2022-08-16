Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Declines By 21.9%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Exor Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30. Exor has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Exor from €107.00 ($109.18) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

