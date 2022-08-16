Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rises By 5.1%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.