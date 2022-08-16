Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rises By 5.1%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EVBN stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
