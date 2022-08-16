Short Interest in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Decreases By 10.0%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of ENCPW stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,048. Energem has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energem by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284,273 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

