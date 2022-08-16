Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 18.4%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
NYSE EVG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.26.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
