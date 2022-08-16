Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Drops By 18.2%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

