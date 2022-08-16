Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Rises By 12.8%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184. The company has a market cap of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

