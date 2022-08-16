Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Drops By 10.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. 3,592,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

