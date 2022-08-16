Short Interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Decreases By 8.9%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,130. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of CCCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 20,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

