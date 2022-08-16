Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Decreases By 10.5%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
CareDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $24.28. 526,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.89. CareDx has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $81.45.
Insider Activity at CareDx
In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.