Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Decreases By 10.5%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $24.28. 526,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.89. CareDx has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $81.45.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

