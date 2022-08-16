Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Increases By 12.2%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cannae Trading Down 0.4 %

Cannae stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 436,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,586. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

Institutional Trading of Cannae

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,909,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,123,055 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,187,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,024,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after purchasing an additional 492,342 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cannae by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 900,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 229,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

