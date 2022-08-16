Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expands By 18.4%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

About Calithera Biosciences

Shares of CALA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.14. 58,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.87.

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.