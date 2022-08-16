Short Interest in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expands By 17.8%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Cactus Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of WHD traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.46. 703,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,369,748 shares of company stock valued at $72,501,268. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.