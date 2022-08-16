Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Drops By 9.5%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $562.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $29.50.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.