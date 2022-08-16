Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Rises By 9.2%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %
BAH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
