Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Rises By 9.2%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

