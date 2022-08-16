Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Expands By 6.9%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BIO-key International Price Performance

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 94.27%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.