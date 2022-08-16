Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Grows By 8.0%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BOTJ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

