Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Grows By 12.5%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

BTN opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Ballantyne Strong

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,051,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,209,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTN. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.