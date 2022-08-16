Short Interest in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Decreases By 13.4%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AvidXchange Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up 0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 9.07. 1,910,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.25. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

