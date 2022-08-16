Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expands By 7.8%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $259.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.04. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.