Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Increases By 19.5%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 151,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 185,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUS remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Monday. 437,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

