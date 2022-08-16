Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Expands By 11.5%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ATIF Stock Performance
ATIF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 7,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823. ATIF has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.
ATIF Company Profile
