Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Decreases By 12.8%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,788.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Athira Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATHA shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 12,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,410. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $149.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

