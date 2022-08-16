Short Interest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Drops By 9.8%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

