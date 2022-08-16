Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Decreases By 14.9%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

ASYS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 298.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.