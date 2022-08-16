Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Declines By 15.1%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Get American International Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AIG stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.