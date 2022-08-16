Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Rises By 13.1%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,076. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

