Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Decreases By 10.0%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 26,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin Stock Down 4.5 %

AMRN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 13,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,490. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $633.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 7,640.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Amarin by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

