Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Declines By 8.5%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

