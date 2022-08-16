Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Decreases By 14.1%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 396,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

AdvanSix Trading Up 3.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 9,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,230. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 7.47%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.