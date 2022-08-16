Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Decreases By 14.1%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIXGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 396,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Trading Up 3.5 %

ASIX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 9,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,230. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 7.47%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

