Short Interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Grows By 5.4%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADCT opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

