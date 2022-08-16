Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 890,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,021,920. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.80.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

