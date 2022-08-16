Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

