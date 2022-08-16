Shelton Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

OVV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 236,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,988. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

