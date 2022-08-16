Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJH traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $263.52. The company had a trading volume of 92,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.53 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

