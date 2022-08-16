Shelton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

