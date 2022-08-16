Shelton Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,683 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 164.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,394,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $249.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.75 and a 200-day moving average of $242.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

