Shelton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52,581 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RDVY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 3,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

