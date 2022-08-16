Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 134,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,523,889 shares.The stock last traded at $1.76 and had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Sharecare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $629.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Sharecare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 85.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,144,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 987,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 230.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

