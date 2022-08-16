Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $89.04. 156,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,937. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 42,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,575,210.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,141,004 shares in the company, valued at $515,046,005.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 108,774 shares of company stock worth $9,135,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Stories

